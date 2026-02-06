Shah Rukh Khan, the master of all things Bollywood, is reportedly planning a sequel with Farah Khan for Main Hoon Na 2. Reuniting with Farah Khan after a long gap, the actor is likely to be seen in a double role in the project. Meanwhile, the Bollywood billionaire will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King alongside Deepika Padukone and his daughter Suhana Khan who’s making her theatrical debut with the film. A Pinkvilla report revealed that SRK is set to work closely with Farah, even behind the camera.

But, this isn’t the only double role SRK will be known for. He has given over ten films in a double role, some forgotten due to low box office collections. From English Babu Desi Mem in 1996 to Jawan in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is not just the ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood, but also plays versatile roles.

Double trouble with Shah Rukh Khan

English Babu Desi Mem (1996)

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of two brothers, Vikram and Hari Mayur, who were the twin heirs of an industrial group in the film. In fact, this is the only time Khan did a triple role of a father and two sons. Taking the role of his younger brother’s guardian, SRK plays Hari Mayur, the elder son and the ‘English Babu’ Vikram, who returns to India and falls for a local dancer, Bijuriya (Sonali Bendre). It was declared a commercial flop.

Duplicate (1998)

This 1998 film, Duplicate, introduces Shah Rukh Khan as a naive and kind-hearted aspiring chef. With a goofy charm, he works in a five-star hotel. In contrast, he also plays a ruthless, cold-blooded criminal and gangster. A ‘bad’ lookalike who attempts to kill Bablu and steal his identity.

Paheli (2005)

In the 2000s, Shah Rukh Khan peaked with Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na. At the same time, in 2005, Paheli saw him in a double role as Kishanlal and Prem. Quite literally opposite in ‘spirit’, Kishanlal is a workaholic and abandons her newly wed bride, Lachchi (played by Rani Mukerji), for a five-year work trip. His alternate persona, Prem, is a shape-shifting spirit who falls in love with Lachchi.

Paheli went on to become India’s first entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 79th Academy Awards.

Don (2006)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Don plays a multi-layered double role as Mark Donald, a cold, cunning, and highly clever underworld kingpin. At the same time, he also plays Vijay Pal, a simple, paan-loving man from Mumbai who is recruited by the police to impersonate Don after the gangster is supposedly incapacitate.

Ra.One (2011)

The futuristic and ahead-of-its-time superhero film, Ra.One had everything from virtual reality to gaming. Playing the role of Shekhar Subramaniam, a game developer who created a superhero game Ra.One, created a hero G.One, for his son Prateek. Facing an unfortunate death, Shah Rukh Khan returns as superhero G.One and avenges his death.

Fan (2016)

Fan, aimed to be a psychological thriller, performed poorly at the box office. However, Shah Rukh Khan gave two spectacular performances as Aryan Khanna and Gaurav Chandna. Aryan was a mega star in the Indian film industry, a fictionalised version of SRK himself. Gaurav, on the other hand, was an ardent, nearly lookalike fan from Delhi. SRK went through serious 3D scanning procedures to create an eerily similar lookalike.

Jawan (2023)

The most recent hits of Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan not only became a blockbuster hit but also earned him a National Award. He played a father-son duo, Vikram Rathore and Azad. Rathore, a former Captain in the Indian Army, sported a rugged look with gray hair and a signature cigar. Azad, on the other hand, was a prison jailer by day and a masked vigilante by night.