Dhuranadhar 2 box office collection day 15: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become a historic moment for Bollywood. After reaching the sixth-biggest film in India, Aditya Dhar’s box office bomb has seen a 27.6 per cent decline in its second week on the big screen.

However, as it continues to garner praise worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has become a Rs 1,466 crore film, following a Rs 1,300 crore prequel. However, as the mid-week slump hit the Ranveer Singh-Arjun Rampal starrer, the overseas collection touched the single-digit mark.

Dhuranadhar 2 box office collection week 2

Opening with a historic Rs 102 crore on its first day in India, Dhurandhar: The Revenge quickly established itself as one of the biggest films in Indian cinema. The film saw collections dip slightly to Rs 80.72 crore on day two, but the opening weekend still delivered a record-breaking Rs 200 crore haul.

The inevitable Monday slowdown followed, though the film largely managed to hold steady through its first week. Daily earnings hovered around the Rs 50 crore mark for several days, helping the Ranveer Singh–Sara Arjun starrer close its first theatrical week at an impressive Rs 631 crore.

By the end of its first ten days, the film had already surpassed the 10-week run of Dhurandhar (2025). In North America, it also broke the nine-year record set by Baahubali 2. While the film’s domestic earnings crossed the Rs 900 crore mark, its second week saw collections slow down compared to the explosive opening.

The second weekend, for instance, did not cross the Rs 100 crore milestone, though it still added around Rs 130 crore to the total. The film saw a sharper drop on its second Monday, collecting Rs 25.30 crore across 17,614 shows with an overall occupancy of 23.5 per cent, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a slight midweek recovery, earning Rs 27.75 crore on Day 13, the second Wednesday remained afloat the Rs 20 crore mark by an inch across the 17,906 shows and an occupancy rate of 19.8 per cent.

Beyond the numbers, the film’s larger-than-life characters have drawn strong appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Arjun Rampal’s ISI Chief Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt’s Chaudhary SP Aslam, and Sara Arjun’s Yalina Jamali have all emerged as standout performances, becoming key talking points around the film.