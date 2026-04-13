Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has officially crossed the Rs 1700 crore worldwide gross mark, and at this point it feels less like a box office update and more like a history lesson in the making.

The Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner is now just Rs 29 crore away from overtaking Pushpa 2’s lifetime worldwide total of Rs 1,742 crore — and with Baahubali 2’s Rs 1,788 crore looming just beyond that, the film is rewriting the record books one weekend at a time.

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Box Office performance

As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected Rs 1,712.98 crore worldwide as of Day 26 — made up of an India gross collection of Rs 1,297.48 crore, an overseas gross of Rs 415.50 crore, and an India net collection of Rs 1,083.67 crore across 4,24,784 shows.

To put those numbers in context, the film has already become the first film in any single language to cross Rs 1,000 crore net at the Indian box office, with Hindi alone contributing Rs 1,017.79 crore net.

The week-wise picture tells the story of a film that simply refused to slow down. According to Sacnilk, Week 1 brought in Rs 674.17 crore net, Week 2 added Rs 263.65 crore net, and Week 3 still delivered a solid Rs 110.60 crore net — numbers that most films would be happy to call their lifetime total. Day 25, the fourth Sunday, pulled in another Rs 14.75 crore net from 10,727 shows, keeping the momentum alive heading into the week.

Per Sacnilk’s all-time rankings, Dhurandhar 2 now sits fourth among the highest-grossing Indian films ever — behind Dangal (Rs 2,070 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788 crore), and Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742 crore). Given the gap to Pushpa 2 is now under Rs 30 crore, that third spot is expected to fall within days.

Theatre occupancy

After the inevitable weekday dip that comes with any film in its fourth week, Dhurandhar 2 bounced back noticeably over the fourth weekend. As per Sacnilk, Day 23 — the fourth Friday — registered 13.2% national occupancy across 8,492 shows. Day 24 jumped to 24.3% occupancy across 8,244 shows with a net collection of Rs 13.50 crore, and Day 25 held firm at 25.1% occupancy across 10,727 shows, with Tamil shows clocking an impressive 49% occupancy and Hindi at 25%.

According to Sacnilk’s language-wise data, Hindi remains the dominant force at Rs 1,017.79 crore net from 3,81,744 shows, while Telugu has added a strong Rs 41.85 crore net at an average occupancy of 35.6% across its run. Tamil has contributed Rs 18.88 crore net across 14,436 shows. For a film now in its fourth week and up against the IPL season, these are numbers that speak to real staying power.