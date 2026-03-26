The Indian box office is on fire this week, and there’s one film at the centre of it all. Dhurandhar 2 has stormed past the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide in just seven days, according to Sacnilk. That puts it right alongside Pushpa 2: The Rule as the fastest Indian film to reach the milestone.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the film hasn’t just lived up to expectations, it’s smashed them. What’s surprising is not just the opening, but the consistency. While most big releases slow down after the weekend rush, Dhurandhar 2 has held steady through the weekdays, keeping theatres buzzing.

A massive run in India and overseas

The numbers tell a clear story. In its first week alone, the film pulled in over Rs 745 crore in India, now the biggest opening week ever for a Bollywood release. Overseas markets chipped in strongly too, adding more than Rs 260 crore to the total.

One standout detail? It’s dominance in the Hindi belt. The film has set a new record for the highest first-week collection in a single language, overtaking Pushpa 2’s earlier Hindi record of Rs 425 crore.

The Pushpa 2 comparison everyone’s talking about

The comparisons with Pushpa 2 were inevitable, and they’ve only intensified now. Both films crossed Rs 1000 crore in the same time frame, although Pushpa 2 still edges ahead slightly with a Rs 1011.65 crore total in seven days.

That said, Dhurandhar 2 seems to have an advantage in the North, especially with stronger weekday collections, a sign that word-of-mouth is working in its favour.

Joining the elite Rs 1000 crore club

With this feat, Dhurandhar 2 becomes just the 10th Indian film, and only the 5th Hindi film, to cross Rs 1000 crore globally. It now sits alongside massive blockbusters like Dangal, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Trade analysts are already betting on its next targets, with films like Kalki 2898 AD and Jawan potentially within reach.

Can it go all the way?

The big question now: can it break the all-time record? Pushpa 2 currently holds the top spot with a domestic total of Rs 1471.10 crore. It’s a tough number, but not impossible, given the film’s current momentum.

With intense action, a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, and positive audience buzz, Dhurandhar 2 has clearly struck a chord.

As it heads into its second week, all eyes are on the box office because this run might not be slowing down anytime soon.