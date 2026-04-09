Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Update: If you’ve been scrolling through your streaming apps looking for Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster, you aren’t alone. While Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been the talk of the town since its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, its digital debut is officially moving at its own pace. Despite the standard eight-week window fans have come to expect, this spy thriller is playing by a different set of rules.

The film has already crossed Rs 1,600 crore worldwide and became the first Hindi film in history to breach the Rs 1,000 crore net mark in India alone. With theatres still running over 11,000 shows, the makers are extending the theatrical window to its absolute limit to maximise this historic run.

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Not Netflix: Here’s where to watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

In a shift for the franchise, the digital rights for Dhurandhar 2 have landed at JioHotstar. While the first film streamed on Netflix, JioHotstar reportedly swept in with a staggering Rs120–150 crore deal to secure the sequel exclusively. For the platform, this is more than just an acquisition; it’s a strategic move to dominate the mid-2026 streaming charts. However, that dominance comes with a specific timeline that has left some fans impatient, as the platform prepares for a massive digital premiere.

When is Dhurandhar 2 coming on OTT?

Fans initially expected a mid-May debut, but the release has been pushed to late May or early June 2026. This delay is a strategic move to avoid a clash with the IPL. Filmibeat reports that JioHotstar plans to premiere the film after the cricket season ends to maximise viewership. This ensures Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster has a clear window to dominate the digital space, with the exact date still subject to the platform’s final schedule.

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the longest action thrillers ever

When the film finally drops, you will need to clear your entire evening. Clocking in at 229 minutes, or 3 hours and 49 minutes, Dhurandhar 2 is one of the longest action thrillers ever produced in India. The story follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he infiltrates Karachi’s underworld to dismantle terror networks. With a supporting cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, the sequel is being hailed as an espionage masterclass that demands a dedicated viewing.