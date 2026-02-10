Anil Ambani’s wife, Tina Ambani, who was once a Bollywood star, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Making headlines, earlier this week, the industrialist was also seen reportedly dipping his toe in the Epstein Files, putting his marriage with former Bollywood star Tina Munim in the spotlight.

An actress who once starred opposite Dev Anand, Rishi Kapoor, and Sunny Deol, quit action at the peak of her career at 34. From a lead actress, Tina quickly assumed the role of an Ambani daughter-in-law, chairing the Kokilaben Hospital and Reliance Group’s CSR initiatives.

Who was once crowned ‘Femina Teen Princess’ in 1975, her relationship with Anil Ambani became one of the biggest secrets from Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Known for her unorthodox characters, Tina was also one of the first Bollywood actresses to sport a bikini on the big screen, did modelling, and eventually became an Ambani bride.

Before Tina adopted Ambani surname

Born in 1957, Tina was born in Gujarat and raised in Mumbai. Entering the industry as a teen, she won Femina Teen Princess in 1975 and Miss Photogenic at Miss Teen International in 1978.

Launching her 15-year career in Bollywood, she made her debut in Des Pardes, opposite Dev Anand, her mentor and more. Over the years, she went on to give hits like Karz, the origin story of Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ (2007). Later, she supported Sunny Deol’s debut in Rocky in 1981, and gave glamorous performances in Rajput (1982) and Souten (1983). She last appeared on the silver screen in Jigarwala in 1991.

Some of her other iconic roles date back to Baton Baton Mein (1979) and Yeh Vaada Raha (1982). She even played some memorable characters with Rajesh Khanna in Fiffty Fiffty (1981), Bewafai (1985), and Alag Alag (1985).

Declined dates and a phone call which changed Tina’s life

While the love story of Anil and Tina Ambani doesn’t follow a traditional fairytale arc, it certainly plays out like a classic Bollywood script. Despite meeting at a wedding, there were no instant sparks between the two. Anil was the heir to an industrial empire with a pre-ordained destiny, while Tina lived in a world of art and stardom as a leading lady of the silver screen.

The duo reunited years later in the US. Anil Ambani, from the most affluent family of India, asked her out on a date. However, Tina, who was at the peak of her career, politely declined the offer. But after repeated persuasions and testimonies, Tina did agree to meet him, and there was an instant spark between the two. Ambani was completely awestruck by her simplicity and continued his affair despite his family’s strong opposition.

Carrying the heavy cross of the Bollywood stereotype, Anil Ambani’s relationship with Tina was frowned upon. Understanding the scenario, the couple decided to part ways for four years, only to fall back into love. Tina moved to the US for a modelling course, despite having pending films.

The Los Angeles earthquake triggered a phone call which changed the trajectory of Tina’s life. Anil, who knew she was there, called to check up on her. However, after doing so, he promptly cut the call. Dejected by the brief conversation, Tina was left heartbroken. With a mutual feeling at the other end of the trunk call, Anil’s disappointment crept up on the Ambanis gradually. As Anil rejected all suitable marriage proposals, the Dhirubhai noticed his son’s love for Tina. The Ambanis finally agreed to the union, and later, upon further persuasion, Tina returned to India.

Wedding among wars

As funny as Anil Ambani’s proposal story goes, their wedding in 1991 was set against the troubled backdrop of India’s liberalisation and the Gulf War.

The families hosted a lavish wedding with over 5,000 guests. Tina wore a traditional red lehenga and started her life as an Ambani bride. Anil wore a sherwani as the two tied the knot in a Gujarati ceremony, with designer decor, in a function which was dubbed as the ‘wedding of the decade’. With the marriage came Tina’s farewell from the silver screen after the union presented two sons, Anmol and Anshul.