Bhoot Bangla advance booking collection day 1: Akshay Kumar is officially back on the big screen after an eventful 2025. From Sky Force to Jolly LLB 3, he did not miss a mark with entertaining his audience. Back with ‘Bhoot Bangla’, a horror-comedy, it is set to release today, April 16, for paid previews.

With its official release on Friday, April 17, the advance collection marks a hopeful turn after Dhurandhar’s dominance at the box office since December 2025. The March 2026 sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scripted history as it zoomed past the Rs 1000 crore mark in less than three weeks, the fastest in Bollywood history.

Bhoot Bangla advance booking report

According to Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’ recorded a gross advance booking of Rs 91.53 lakh and Rs 2.5 crore with block seats on its first day. There are over 5000 shows scheduled for Friday as the Akshay Kumar-Rajpal Yadav starrer sells over 34,000 tickets nationwide.

Early trends revealed that the audience was keen on late-night shows with tickets ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 1700 on the ticketing platform, BookMyShow. However, metros Delhi and Mumbai have not expressed a staggering interest in the film, with the advance collection being on the overall lower side of the graph. While both Delhi and Mumbai collected over Rs 50 lakh each for Bhoot Bangla, there was also a significant interest from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Bhoot Bangla cast salary

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Bhoot Bangla also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, late Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar in key roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhoot Bangla marks the long-awaited comeback of the duo with Akshay Kumar after 16 years. According to the censor certificate, the film has a run-time of 164.52 minutes or 2 hours and 7 minutes.

According to a KoiMoi report, Akshay Kumar reportedly shared Rs 70 crore for his previous film, Jolly LLB 3. For Bhoot Bangla, he has allegedly faced a 25% cut, which nears the Rs 50 crore mark. As he remains the highest-paid crew on set, Tabu earned Rs 2.5 crore from the project, while Paresh Rawal earned Rs 2 crore. Rajpal Yadav and Jisshu Sengupta’s paychecks are also estimated to be between Rs 1-1.5 crore.