Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently unstoppable at the box office. Since its release on March 19, the Aditya Dhar directorial has been smashing records, already crossing Rs 850 crore globally in just five days. It has registered the biggest Monday in Indian cinema history and is now racing toward the Rs 1,000 crore mark. Even with this massive competition, Akshay Kumar remains confident about his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, which hits theatres on April 10.

Akshay Kumar’s take on the box office battle

In a recent interview with PTI, Akshay Kumar addressed the box office pressure directly. He praised Dhurandhar 2 as a ‘great film’ but pointed out that the two movies serve completely different audiences. “Dhurandhar is an adult film, while Bhooth Bangla is for kids and families,” Akshay explained in an interaction with PTI. He further explained that when they were making this project, they didn’t follow market trends but focused on telling a good story. He believes there is plenty of room for both styles of cinema to succeed.

Why do ‘clean’ comedies still work at the box office?

Director Priyadarshan is reuniting with Akshay for this horror-comedy after 14 years. Having given hits like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in the past, the filmmaker feels that after watching intense action movies like Dhurandhar 2 or Border 2, the public will want a ‘lighter’ break. In an earlier media interaction, he said that Bhooth Bangla is a pure entertainer that families can watch together without any worry.

Priyadarshan took a clear stand on his filmmaking style, stating that he never includes vulgarity or double-meaning jokes. “I never embarrass the parents,” he said, adding that he has maintained this standard throughout his long career. He believes that as long as a film keeps the audience interested, it will find its own success regardless of what else is playing in theatres.

When is Bhooth Bangla releasing?

While Dhurandhar 2 continues to draw massive crowds with its high-stakes spy drama, Bhooth Bangla is positioning itself as the ‘fun’ alternative for the summer holidays, releasing on April 10. Along with Akshay, the film has a strong cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Fans are eager to see if the classic Akshay-Priyadarshan chemistry can recreate the magic at the ticket windows once again this April.