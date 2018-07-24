SBI Clerk Result 2018 declared; visit sbi.co.in to check Preliminary Examination scores

SBI clerk prelims result 2018 out now!

SBI clerk prelims result 2018: The State Bank of India has released the Preliminary Examination results at sbi.co.in for the Recruitment of Junior Associates. Candidates who had appread for the same can visit the official website of SBI Careers to check the results now. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. The test was conducted as a part of the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical Cadre. While the mains examination is all set to be conducted on August 5, 2018, the call letters for the same are yet to be made available for download.

The Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) posts in Clerical cadre are available across Ahmedabad, Amarawati, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kerala, Lucknow/Delhi, Mumbai, North Eastern states and Patna. A total of 8532 vacant posts are on offer for SBI aspirants in the clerical cadre.

SBI clerk prelims result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers tab

Step 3: Now click on the link for result

Step 4: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The selection process for the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical cadre has two steps, namely, the online preliminary and mains test along with a test of specified opted local language. The Preliminary exam consisted of objective question for 100 marks. A total of 60 minutes were given to the candidates to complete the same.

More about Recruitment of Junior Associates Main examination

Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be invited to appear for the mains examination that is set to be conducted in the month of August. The SBI Main exam will have a total of 190 questions and candidates will be marked out of 200 marks in the same. A total of 2 hours and 40 minutes will be given to candidates to complete the test.