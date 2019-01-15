RPF recruitment 2019 notification released at rpfonlinereg.org; check 7th CPC salary, how to apply

RPF recruitment 2019: Indian Railway has released the official notification for Railway Protection Force (RPF) for the recruitment of constables at rpfonlinereg.org. Apply now.

RPF recruitment 2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) notification for the recruitment of constables has been released by Indian Railways at rpfonlinereg.org. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website now. The application process has been activated and will be live till January 31, 2019. The posts on offer are open to both male and female candidates in different trades in Level 2 and 3 of 7th Pay Commission matrix. There are 4 phases in this recruitment process- (I): Computer Based Test (CBT), (II): Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement (PMT), (III): Trade Test and (IV): Document Verification. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

RPF recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online registration closes: January 30, 2019; 23.59 Hrs
Tentative CBT date: February and March 2019

RPF recruitment 2019: Posts on offer-

A total of 798 Constable (Ancillary) posts are on offer in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

RPF recruitment 2019: Salary-

Selected candidates in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force will receive Level 2 (initial pay of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200) and Level 3 (initial pay of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100) of 7th CPC pay matrix and usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time.

RPF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit – 18 to 25 years

– In order to be eligible, candidates should have cleared their SSLC/ Matric from a recognised board.

RPF recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates can send in their application forms for the posts through online mode only. They also need to submit an application fee of Rs 200.

