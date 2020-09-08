Free Technical Education to over 1500 in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Other than repairing and servicing, the programme will also teach them how to assemble ROs and other water purifiers so that they are in a position to start their own businesses. (Representative image)

With an aim to help people earn livelihood during the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic situation, Indian Health Bureau has taken an initiative to free Technical Education to more than 1500 Jobless people. Indian Health Bureau, which is a not-for-profit organisation, has taken an initiative to educate and provide free learning of RO Servicing and repairs to more than 1500 people across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The organisation has already trained 50 people and is now preparing to scale it up to on a larger number.

Talking about the initiative, the Programme Director Kumar Sushant, said, “The novel coronavirus disease has left hundreds of businesses closed, and thousands of people jobless. Many people are finding it hard to make ends meet. There is no certainty that people will get their jobs back, and if at all they do, it is difficult to say when. It is therefore imperative that people learn and develop additional skills as early as possible so that they can fall back upon other means of earning in case one doesn’t work out. The free RO water purifier repairing and servicing skill development programme is an attempt to encourage people to think and act in this direction.”

Other than repairing and servicing, the programme will also teach them how to assemble ROs and other water purifiers so that they are in a position to start their own businesses. “The market is big. India Water Purifier Market Outlook to FY’2025 reports suggests only about 12% of people are using some kind of water purifiers purification system. Low-cost options and awareness can encourage people to think about water purification. Water at many places is not very clean and people may need to adopt preventive measures to keep water-borne illnesses at bay,” says Sushant.

Also, it is imperative that people make the right choices. Often, people are known to install water purifiers without finding out if they actually need them. People should know that for every litre of pure water that an RO purifier produces, it discharges about three litres of wastewater.

Accordingly, a single residential society of 2,000 apartments with an average consumption of 30 litres of water per day per household waste nearly 2 lac litres of water every day. It is easy to imagine how a large number of societies and households in a city put together might be wasting huge volumes of water every day, every month and every year. This may be playing a significant role in groundwater level depletion. Worryingly, ‘Fifth Minor Irrigation Census’ the report states that the groundwater level in India has declined by 61 per cent between 2007 and 2017.