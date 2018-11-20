EPFO payroll data: Job creation more than doubled to 9.73 lakh in Sept, the highest monthly addition since Sept 2017

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 10:09 PM

Job creation more than doubled to 9.73 lakh in September, the highest monthly addition since September 2017, compared to 4.11 lakh in the same month last year, according to the EPFO payroll data released Tuesday.

The lowest number of 2.36 lakh subscribers were added to the EPFO schemes in the month of March this year.

Around 79.48 lakh new subscribers were added to social security schemes of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from September 2017 to September 2018, the data showed. This indicates that these many jobs were created in the last 13 months.

The lowest number of 2.36 lakh subscribers were added to the EPFO schemes in the month of March this year.

During September this year, the maximum number of 2.69 lakh jobs were created in the 18-21 years age group followed by 2.67 lakh in the 22-25 years age bracket.

The EPFO said in its statement that the data is provisional as updation of employees records is a continuous process and gets updated in subsequent month/s.

This is age-band wise data of new members registered under the EPFO where the first non-zero contribution received during particular month. For each age-wise band, the estimates are net of the members newly enrolled, exited and rejoined during the month as per records of the EPFO, it added.

The estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year. Members’ data are linked to unique Aadhaar Identity, it added.

The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised/semi organised sector in India and has more than 6 crore active members (with at least one-month contribution during the year).

