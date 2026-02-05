The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notifications for the Civil Services Examination (CSE 2026) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026, marking the beginning of the application process for one of India’s most competitive and specialised civil services. According to the notification that was issued on February 4, 2026, candidates will need to apply online at its online portal-https://upsconline.nic.in, by February 24, 2026, whereas the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, which is conducted as the screening test for IFS aspirants, will be conducted on May 24, 2026.

Unlike many other recruitment examinations, the IFS selection process is closely integrated with the Civil Services Examination. Candidates who rare interested in applying for Indian Forest Services must first qualify for the Civil Services Prelims and clear the IFS cut-off to make advancement for the next stage, the IFS Main Examination and interview stage.

What is the CSE and IFS selection process marking structure?

The CSE and IFS Examination is held in two stages. The first stage is the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, which includes two objective-type papers of 200 marks each. The second is General Studies Paper II, which is qualifying in nature, and overall performance in the prelims determines whether a candidate is chosen for the IFS Main Examination.

The IFS Main Examination includes a written section that consists of six descriptive papers: General English, two optional subjects (each with two papers), and General Knowledge. Next will come a Personality Test, which holds 300 marks. The final section is based on the combined marks acquired in the written examination and interview.

Who is eligible to apply for CSE and IFS 2026?

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination conducts the screening test for both the CSE and the IFS examinations. A candidate needs to be between 21 and 32 years of age as of August 1, 2026, with age relaxations applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwPD, and ex-servicemen categories. Candidates willrequire to have a Bachelor’s degree for in nay discipline from a recognised university for CSE examination.

Applicants should also have a Bachelor’s degree with at least one prescribed subject for IFS like Forestry, Botony, Physics, Chemistry, Engineering, Zoology, Mathematics, Statistics and Agriculture.

The examination allows a maximum of six attempts for general category candidates, with relaxations for reserved categories. Aspirants must also meet the strict medical and physical fitness standards required for forest service roles.

How many vacancies are there for this year?

UPSC has released vacancies for 933 posts that are expected to be filled through the Civil Services Examination 2026. This will include posts in services like Indian Administrative Service, the Indian Foreign Service, the Indian Police Service, the Indian Revenue Service, and several Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ services. The commission has also notified that the vacancy number is subject to change based on final inputs from cadre-controlling authorities.

UPSC has around 80 vacancies and is expected to fill them through the IFS Examination 2026. This includes positions reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Disabilities. However, the government may revise the exact number at a later stage.

Key things to note

Applications will be submitted only online through the UPSC portal. Once the application is submitted, it cannot be withdrawn or modified. Candidates will also need to upload a live photograph, a valid photo ID and a scanned signature. The commission has also mentioned strict rules on exam day conduct. Phones and electronic devices are banned at the examination centres.