The business & management studies, and computer science programmes offered by the Indian universities have emerged as the key winners in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. The ratings show that 7 Indian institutes feature in the top 100 list in the business & management studies category, up from 4 in 2025. In this category, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad leads the charge by featuring at #21 spot followed by IIM Bangalore (at #29), and IIM Calcutta (#47).

Business & Tech Leap

As per QS, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay (#44) and IIT Delhi (#45) have entered the top 50 list globally in the computer science category with a total 6 Indian universities now featuring in the global top 100, up from 2 last year. Even though IIT Bombay leads the computer science category; IIT Delhi takes the top position in the broader engineering and technology domain.

Broadly, the engineering subjects have registered better performance this year with six institutes making to the top 100 list in both electrical & electronic, and mechanical, aeronautical & manufacturing engineering. “Engineering entries across all disciplines have risen 65% in five years. The most dramatic concentration of improvement lies in engineering. Across seven core engineering subjects, the pattern is consistent: more institutions in the top 100, more best-ever results, and a broadening of the competitive cohort beyond the traditional IIT elite,” QS noted.

India’s overall performance in 2026 is the latest edition has been striking with a total of 99 institutions – 20 more than last year – featuring 599 times across the rankings, a 12.4% increase over 2025. Out of the total 599 entries, 265 improved their position from the previous year, and just 80 declined. Among countries with at least 10 ranked institutions, India now leads the world in the proportion of entries climbing the table. Further, 120 entries debuted this year, placing India fourth globally for new appearances, behind only the US (287), China (181), and the United Kingdom (159).

Beyond the Elite

“India’s rise this year is not just about scale; it’s about momentum in quality and global competitiveness. The breadth of improvement across engineering, technology and business signals a system that is accelerating with intent. The next phase will be defined by how effectively institutions deepen research strength, build global partnerships, and sharpen their distinctiveness on the world stage,” said Jessica Turner, CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

The 16th annual edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject has covered over 21,000 academic programmes across 1,900 institutions in over 100 countries, spanning 55 disciplines and five broad faculty areas: social sciences & management, arts & humanities, engineering & technology, life science & medicine, and natural sciences.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay leads by volume by appearing 30 times across the rankings followed by IIT Kharagpur (29), and the University of Delhi and IIT Madras (28 each). Eight institutions feature more than 20 times.

Other prominent aspects of the rankings include IIM Ahmedabad debuting at #21 in marketing category (India’s first entry in the subject), and four Indian institutes making it to the top 100 list in the subject of pharmacy & pharmacology.