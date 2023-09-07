Heritage International Xperiential school opens its campus in Gurugram.

Heritage International Xperiential School (HIXS), an institution in the international education space, has announced the inauguration of its middle and senior campus at Heritage Avenue, in Gurugram. The institution claims that the newly inaugurated school boasts well-equipped labs, advanced classrooms, maker-centred and design thinking centres and sports infrastructure, according to an official release.

The event witnessed an insightful panel discussion on “The Future of Education in the World of AI”. The panel featured prominent experts and thought leaders who are also parents of the school. The thought-provoking discussion explored the changing education landscape, including emerging trends, challenges and innovations, the release mentioned.

“The Heritage Avenue Campus inauguration marks a significant milestone in HIXS’s journey to redefine education, empowering students to excel in an ever-changing world. The institution is committed to providing an educational experience that nurtures creativity, innovation and holistic growth. With our new campus, we aim to inspire students to embrace challenges, ignite their curiosity, and become the change agents of tomorrow while upholding HIXS’s core values,’’ Daisy Rana, principal, head, HIXS, said.