Uplifters eyes net revenue of Rs 1.5 crore in FY24, offers ‘pay after placement’ option

Ed-tech startup, Uplifters, aims to clock a net revenue of Rs 1.5 crore in FY24, Umang Sangal, founder, Uplifters, told FE Education Online. Founded in February 2023, the company is yet to complete its first year of operation. The company claims to provide a ‘pay after placement’ option to students in tier- 2 and tier-3 cities. “We are a bootstrap company with the vision to provide upskilling courses in smaller regions of the country to help students get better earning opportunities,” Sangal, added.

The company claims to have a user-base of around 100 students enrolled across its eight programmes. Its target is to enroll 300-400 students by the end of this fiscal year. Currently, the company provides short-term upskilling courses in Software Development, Data Science and Marketing. “The upfront fee for the four month course is Rs 10,000 per month and Rs 20,000 for the six month courses. Students are charged a nominal fee at the time of registration which is adjusted later,” Sangal said.

Uplifters claim to earn its revenue by locking in a certain amount from the students’ placement package. Students are charged a one time payment of around 20-30% of their CTC, upon successful placement. Furthermore, students get the option to pay back in EMIs to the company. Additionally, Uplifters claims to provide a 14 days trial period to students wherein they can experience live classes.

Furthermore the Uplifters claims to have roped in mentors from institutes such as IIT, NIT, and BITS who currently have volunteered to teach students. The company further claims that its students have been placed across organisations such as Wipro, HCL, Paytm, Infosys, among others.