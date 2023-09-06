scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Uplifters eyes net revenue of Rs 1.5 crore in FY24, offers ‘pay after placement’ option

Uplifters provides short-term upskilling courses in Software Development, Data Science and Marketing.

Written by Sugandha Jha
The company claims to provide a ‘pay after placement’ option to students in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
The company claims to provide a ‘pay after placement’ option to students in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Ed-tech startup, Uplifters, aims to clock a net revenue of Rs 1.5 crore in FY24, Umang Sangal, founder, Uplifters, told FE Education Online. Founded in February 2023, the company is yet to complete its first year of operation. The company claims to provide a ‘pay after placement’ option to students in tier- 2 and tier-3 cities. “We are a bootstrap company with the vision to provide upskilling courses in smaller regions of the country to help students get better earning opportunities,” Sangal, added.

The company claims to have a user-base of around 100 students enrolled across its eight programmes. Its target is to enroll 300-400 students by the end of this fiscal year. Currently, the company provides short-term upskilling courses in Software Development, Data Science and Marketing. “The upfront fee for the four month course is Rs 10,000 per month and Rs 20,000 for the six month courses. Students are charged a nominal fee at the time of registration which is adjusted later,” Sangal said.

Uplifters claim to earn its revenue by locking in a certain amount from the students’ placement package. Students are charged a one time payment of around 20-30% of their CTC, upon successful placement. Furthermore, students get the option to pay back in EMIs to the company. Additionally, Uplifters claims to provide a 14 days trial period to students wherein they can experience live classes. 

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore the Uplifters claims to have roped in mentors from institutes such as IIT, NIT, and BITS who currently have volunteered to teach students.  The company further claims that its students have been placed across organisations such as Wipro, HCL, Paytm, Infosys, among others.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 08:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS