Global security and systems integration company Convergint has undertaken safety and infrastructure improvement projects at several government and community schools across India as part of its annual corporate social responsibility initiative, with employees contributing more than 3,400 volunteer hours nationwide, according to an official statement.

The activities were carried out under the company’s Social Responsibility Day programme, during which employees participated in community service projects focused on school safety, infrastructure enhancement and access to essential facilities.

“Over the past 25 years, Social Responsibility Day has evolved from a volunteer-led community service initiative into a global movement that brings together colleagues, customers, partners and local organisations to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work,” said Bhaskarvikram Rajkhowa, General Manager, North India, Convergint Asia Pacific. “More than an annual event, it reflects Convergint’s culture and our commitment to building safer, stronger and more connected communities.”

The initiative comes amid growing attention on school safety and infrastructure preparedness in India. Recent government assessments and education-sector studies have highlighted gaps in security measures, sanitation facilities and basic infrastructure in several government-run and rural schools, prompting calls for greater investment from both public and private stakeholders.

Focus on school safety measures

A key component of this year’s programme involved the installation and upgrading of surveillance and safety infrastructure in schools located in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chennai. The projects were undertaken as part of Convergint’s STEP (Secure, Train, Educate, Protect) Up for Schools initiative, which aims to create safer learning environments through security technology and infrastructure enhancements.

“Schools are among the most important community institutions, and ensuring that students and educators have access to safe learning environments aligns naturally with our mission,” Rajkhowa said. “A secure learning environment helps students focus on education, supports teacher wellbeing and gives parents greater confidence.”

Growing attention on school infrastructure

The projects coincide with increasing policy focus on school infrastructure across India. The Ministry of Education’s school education reports and various education surveys have repeatedly highlighted the importance of safe learning environments, particularly in government and rural schools. Experts note that while digital learning and educational outcomes often dominate discussions, physical infrastructure and campus safety remain critical factors influencing attendance and learning experiences.

Global volunteer effort

According to the company, nearly 11,000 employees across 37 countries participated in community service activities this year, contributing around 60,000 volunteer hours in support of more than 170 community organisations and dozens of schools worldwide.

The company’s school-focused safety programme, launched in 2018, has reportedly supported over 150 schools globally through security assessments, infrastructure upgrades and volunteer-led projects.

Highlighting the role of business in supporting education, Rajkhowa said the private sector can complement government efforts by contributing technology expertise, resources and skilled volunteers. “Beyond infrastructure improvements, organisations can help create awareness around emerging career opportunities and equip young people with the skills needed for future employment,” he said.