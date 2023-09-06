NMIMS and Binghamton University forge collaboration to enrich Engineering education

NMIMS Deemed-to-be University’s School of Engineering has joined forces with Binghamton University, State University of New York, USA, with the aim to redefine engineering education. The MoU between the two institutions will encompass NMIMS’s Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME), Mumbai and Shirpur, and the School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) at Indore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Navi Mumbai campuses, an official release said.

Engineering graduates who possess technical expertise and the ability to work seamlessly in diverse environments are in high demand. The NMIMS-Binghamton University collaboration recognises this need and is designed to promote these critical skills, ensuring that students emerge not only as accomplished engineers but also as well-rounded individuals prepared for the challenges of the global workforce, the release said.

Under the partnership, a collaborative 3.5+1.5 degree programme will be offered. Students from NMIMS will spend three and a half years studying at NMIMS and the entire last semester of one and a half years at Binghamton University. Upon completion of the programme, they will receive a Bachelor’s degree from NMIMS and a Master’s degree from Binghamton University.

The engineering school at NMIMS has placed great emphasis on providing students with applied knowledge. To attain this objective, the curriculum was revamped a few years ago, with the first batch of students following this revised curriculum in their fourth year now. One notable change is that the final semester now offers students the flexibility to either work with a company or engage in a research project during their last semester in addition to their regular summer internships. With this revised curriculum, NMIMS also aims to cultivate global citizens apart from honing their applied knowledge.

This programme will help students in undertaking research projects, master-level courses relevant to their specialisaton, getting exposure to diverse learning environments, and gain a global perspective. In this agreement, students can opt to pursue their master’s at the partner university. In such a case, the additional courses undertaken will speed up their master’s journey. Moreover, the courses can also carry significant value if a student opts to pursue a master’s degree at a different university.

“Our partnership with Binghamton University is a transformative step in engineering education, equipping our students with the skills and perspectives needed to thrive in a multicultural and interconnected world. At NMIMS, we always strive to give our students a holistic experience. This collaboration will be enriching by broadening their horizons as they enter the professional world,” Sharad Mhaiskar, pro VC at NMIMS, said.