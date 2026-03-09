NTA NEET UG 2026 registration deadline extended: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates can now submit their applications through the official website, giving them three additional days to complete the process. The earlier deadline of March 8 has been revised, and students can now apply until March 11, until 9 pm, according to an official notification.

“The payment of fees can be made up to 11:50 pm on March 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the extended deadline. No further extension will be granted,” the official notification stated.

NEET UG 2026: Steps to apply online

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering the required basic details.

Step 4: Log in and carefully fill out the online application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, including photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Extension granted after students raise connectivity issues

The extension comes after several students, particularly from the Kashmir Valley, raised concerns about difficulties in completing the application process due to slow internet connectivity. Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo thanked the central government for responding quickly to the request.

“Thankful to Hon’ble Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan for promptly considering our request and extending the NEET-UG 2026 application deadline by three days, now till March 11,” she wrote on social media.

“This decision will greatly help many students from the Kashmir Valley who faced difficulties in submitting their forms due to internet speed limitations. Grateful for the timely support to ensure that no aspirant misses the opportunity,” she added.

Earlier, the minister had written to the Centre explaining that several students were struggling to complete their registrations because internet services in the region were limited to 2G speeds. This made processes such as OTP verification and form submission difficult.

She said the extension would ensure that no eligible candidate misses the opportunity to apply for the important medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2026: Exam date and schedule

Meanwhile, candidates should also keep track of the key dates related to the exam. NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026, and will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode at exam centres across India.

The test will be three hours long and will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. It will assess students in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and plays a crucial role in determining admissions to medical and dental colleges across the country.

What happens after the registration process

After the registration process closes, the next steps will include the opening of the application correction window, followed by the release of the exam city intimation slip and the admit cards for registered candidates.

Every year, millions of students appear for NEET to secure admission to undergraduate medical programmes across India. The exam continues to be the single national-level entrance test for MBBS and other medical courses.

With the deadline now extended until March 11, students who have not yet submitted their applications have another opportunity to complete the process and move a step closer to pursuing a career in medicine.