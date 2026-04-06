Meghalaya Board Class 10th Result Date and Direct link: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the Class 10 board exam results on April 7 at 11 am. Students can check the MBOSE Board Class 10 results 2026 on the official website – mbose.in – once they are released. They can also see their result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

While sharing the result date for MBOSE SSLC, the Board said, “The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website – mbose.in. ” It added, “There will be no display of results at the MBOSE Office, Tura, or Shillong.”

The Meghalaya Board Class 10 exams took place between January 20 and February 11. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm, with each paper lasting three hours.

MBOSE 10 result 2026: How to check scorecard online

Students can check their MBOSE Class 10 results 2026 on mbose.in by entering their roll number and date of birth-

-Visit the official website: Go to mbose.in.

-Locate the results link: Click on the link that says “MBOSE Class 10 Result 2026” or SSLC Result 2026 on the homepage.

-Enter your details: Provide your roll number and, if required, your date of birth.

-Submit: Click on the Submit / Get Result button.

-View and save your result: Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can download it or take a printout for future reference.

MBOSE 10 result 2026: Check date and time

The Meghalaya Board will release the MBOSE SSLC results on April 7 at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website – mbose.in. Using the roll number on the MBOSE admit cards, students will be able to log in and see their results.

Last year, the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 board exams were held between February 10 and February 25, 2025, and the results were declared on April 5. The pass percentage was 87.10 per cent. Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh secured the first positions in the MBOSE Class 10 SSLC results last year.

In 2024, the results were released on May 24 for exams conducted from March 4 to March 15, with an overall pass percentage of 55.80 per cent. In 2023 and 2022, the Meghalaya Board Class 10 results were declared on May 26 and June 10, respectively. In 2021, the Class 10 result was announced on August 5.