MBOSE (10) SSLC Result 2026 (OUT): The Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the Class 10 (SSLC) results today, April 7. Students can now check their marks and download their digital scorecards from the official websites – mbose.in, mboseresults.in, or megresults.nic.in. Along with the result, the board has also declared the overall pass percentage and list of top performing candidates.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their MBOSE SSLC or class 10th scorecards on the Indian Express Portal here.

Subject and gender-wise pass percentage of 2026

The Regular-1 category emerged as the top-performing group in the Meghalaya Board SSLC (Class 10) exam 2026, recording an impressive pass percentage of 93.30 per cent. This category also saw the highest number of students clearing six subjects, with a total of 23,358 candidates achieving this milestone. In terms of gender performance within this group, male students slightly outperformed female students, registering a pass rate of 93.97 per cent compared to 92.84 per cent. Overall, the Meghalaya Board SSLC (Class 10) examination 2026 recorded a pass percentage of 86.84 per cent.

This year, the results are released only in digital format. The board has made it clear that there will be no physical display of results at its offices in Shillong or Tura. Students will need to visit the official websites to access and download their scorecards in a quick and secure manner.

MBOSE Board class 10th result: Check full topper list

The board has announced the list of top performers this year.

Wangaal Lama secured the first rank with 585 marks Vishal Kumar in second position with 576 marks The third rank was jointly secured by Prajukta Roy and Prinita Das, both scoring 575 marks.

MBOSE Board class 10th result: How to check scorecard online

As the results are already declared, students can follow these steps to check and download their scorecard via the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website – mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number as mentioned on your admit card

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the result or take a screenshot for future reference

Students should carefully check their subject-wise marks and overall score. The downloaded copy will serve as a provisional marksheet until the original is issued by the school.

MBSOE Board 10 Result: Details mentioned on scorecards

The online marksheet will display key details such as subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, overall division or grade, and the pass or fail status. To clear the examination, students are required to score a minimum of 30% in each subject and at least 33% in aggregate.

Students should keep in mind that the online result is provisional. The official marksheets will be issued later by their respective schools.

In the meantime, the downloaded scorecard can be used as a valid reference for admissions and other academic processes.

Students will have to collect the original mark sheet from the school authorities later, as the online scorecard is a provisional mark sheet. The mark sheet will contain the personal details of students along with their marks scored in different subjects and a cumulative score.

MBSOE Board 10 Result: Passing marks & grading system

Students need at least 33% marks in each subject and overall to pass the Meghalaya SSLC exam. The board follows a grading system where marks are changed into grades to show how well a student has performed.

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Grades are given based on different mark ranges, so it becomes easier to understand the result instead of looking only at exact marks.