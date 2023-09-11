Study abroad platform, Leverage Edu, has announced an investment of ₦800 million into the Nigerian market to further expand its existing operations within the country.

This comes on the heels of Leverage Edu’s participation in the G20 Summit, where the company’s founder and CEO, Akshay Chaturvedi, met with the Nigerian Government officials and its entrepreneurial community, as part of the Indian business delegation at the ‘Nigeria-India Digital Economy Dialogue’.

“We at Leverage Edu and Fly look forward to making more higher education options accessible to the Nigerian youth, and have them build diverse plus best-fit careers for themselves,” Chaturvedi said.

Apart from the investment in Nigeria, Leverage Edu aims to help students to land better opportunities and hire locals in large numbers for its Lagos-headquartered operations.