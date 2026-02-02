JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 Direct Link: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025 today, February 2. Students who appeared for the exams in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions can now check their results online through the official JKBOSE website.

The result is available on jkbose.jk.gov.in. Students are advised to use only this official website to check their scores to avoid incorrect information and protect their personal details.

How to check JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025

The JKBOSE class 11 result 2026 is officially announced. Students can follow the below mentioned steps to check and download their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE result portal

Step 3: Click on the Class 11 result link

Step 4: Log in with your roll number and registration number

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Save and click on submit

It is important to note that the online marksheet is provisional. Students will have to collect the original marksheet and certificate from their respective schools once they are officially issued.

JKBOSE opens revaluation window for Class 10 and 12

In a related development, JKBOSE has also started the online application process for revaluation and photocopy of answer scripts for Class 10 and Class 12 students who appeared in the Annual Regular exams held in October–November 2025.

This option allows students to request a review of their evaluated answer sheets if they are not satisfied with their marks.

What students should do after checking the Class 11 result

After downloading the result, students should carefully check all details mentioned on the marksheet and report any errors to their school authorities.

They should collect their original documents from school when available and consider applying for revaluation if they feel their marks do not reflect their performance. It is also advisable to keep the result copy and roll number safely for future academic requirements.

Students are advised to regularly check the official JKBOSE website for updates, notices, and announcements. They should avoid relying on unofficial websites and trust only jkbose.jk.gov.in for accurate information.