When and Where to Check JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on February 16, 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can now visit the official website to download the final answer key and calculate their confirmed scores. This final version has been prepared after carefully reviewing the objections raised against the provisional answer key and includes all necessary corrections.

As per the latest update, a total of nine questions have been dropped from the final answer key after reviewing the objections raised by candidates.

As per the previous admission rules, only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Result: When and where to check results

Later in the day NTA will also release the JEE Main 2026 results and cut-off marks on its official websites — nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once announced, students can visit these websites to check their results.

JEE Main 2026 Result: Steps to check result

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result link.

Enter your application number and date of birth or password.

Click Submit.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future use.



Do not trust unofficial websites or links. Always use the official NTA website to check your result.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: how to check your expected score

Sudents can calculate their expected score by following the marking rules.

You will get four marks for every correct answer, and one mark will be deducted for each wrong multiple-choice question.

JEE Main Result 2026: Seat allotment and admission process

Admission will be given to students based on the choices they fill during counselling and their All India Rank in JEE (Main) 2026. The detailed seat allotment schedule will be announced later by CSAB and JoSAA.

During the seat allotment and admission process, students must submit important documents. These include proof of identity, date of birth certificate, qualifying exam mark sheets, state of eligibility certificate, category certificate (if applicable), and disability certificate (if required).

If a student does not provide the correct and original documents, their admission may be cancelled.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: how did students find the exam?

The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were held from January 21 to January 28. Overall, students said the exam was of moderate level. However, the difficulty was different in each shift and subject.

When compared to last year, most of the shifts were rated as easy to moderately difficult. In many shifts, students felt that the Mathematics section was moderately difficult.

JEE Main 2026 Result: Fake websites to avoid

Some websites are falsely claiming to be official JEE Main 2026 result links. These websites are not genuine. Students are advised not to visit them to check their scorecards.

Avoid these fake websites:

upmsp-edu.com/jee-mains-result-2024/

jeemainnic.in

Students should check their results only on the official website.