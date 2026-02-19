The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has turned down 97 applications for the Limited Direct Recruitment (LDR) exam set to take place on February 22, 2026.

According to the official information, these applications were rejected because the required examination fee was not paid and hence the applications were considered incomplete, a Times of India report said. The Board has published the list of rejected candidates on its official website.

LDR Recruitment: Check rejected list

HPBOSE had invited online applications for LDR posts from December 23 to January 15. In total, 1,534 candidates submitted their forms.

After checking the details:

1,437 applications were accepted

97 were rejected due to non-payment of the Rs 3,000 exam fee

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,427 LDR posts through a written examination.

Who can apply for LDR Posts?

The recruitment is meant only for School Management Committee (SMC) teachers working under the Himachal Pradesh Education Department.

To qualify, applicants had to:

Be appointed under the SMC policy dated July 17, 2012

Complete at least five years of continuous service

Submit the application along with the required exam fee

How to check the rejected applications list

Candidates can check the rejection list by following these steps:

Visit the official HPBOSE website

Click on the “Notifications” section

Open the link for the LDR Exam Rejected Applications List

Download the PDF file

Search for your name or application number

What happens to candidates whose names have appeared in the rejected list?

The Board has clearly stated that applications submitted without the exam fee have not been accepted. Candidates whose names appear on the rejected list will not be allowed to sit for the February 22 examination.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the official HPBOSE website for updates on admit cards, exam guidelines and other important announcements.