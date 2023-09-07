scorecardresearch
Google Cloud and ChatGPT dominate emerging skills demand in India, states Udemy’s Q2 2023 report

The demand surge was reported by Udemy's Q2 2023 Workplace Learning Index, a quarterly report highlighting skills that are growing in demand among today's professionals.

Written by FE Education
ChatGPT saw a 504% increase in demand, marking the second largest jump in course consumption among Indian learners in Q2.
Google Cloud witnessed a 515% demand surge in Q2 of 2023 as professionals seek to master cloud technologies for efficient data management, scalable solutions, and innovative business operations amid digital transformation. Furthermore, ChatGPT saw a 504% increase in demand, marking the second largest jump in course consumption among Indian learners in Q2. 

The demand surge was reported by Udemy’s Q2 2023 Workplace Learning Index, a quarterly report highlighting skills that are growing in demand among today’s professionals. As of June 30, Udemy had over 1.6 million learners enrolled in its ChatGPT-related courses, with 272,000 enrolments in India alone, an official release said. 

Furthermore, as per the report, Design Thinking also witnessed 145% increase in its demand as professionals strive to leverage its potential for fostering innovation, problem-solving, and user-centric solutions. 

“To remain competitive in today’s skill-focused economy, businesses and professionals must be equipped with ongoing skills development opportunities. To start, organisations need to identify skill gaps within their teams and offer personalised learning opportunities. This empowers their employees to leverage the transformative technologies that will help enhance customer experiences, drive innovation, and unlock new opportunities for growth,” Vinay Pradhan, country manager, Udemy India, said. 

The Udemy Workplace Learning Index used data from thousands of Udemy Business customers worldwide. Location data is based on the country associated with the company. The skills data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy Business collection from Q1 2023 to Q2 2023. Courses are associated with one or more topics, with a maximum of five topics per course. The trending skills that you see in the report are based on these topics. If a course covers multiple topics, consumption minutes are divided equally across all topics associated with the course.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 17:44 IST

