Dharmendra Pradhan launches Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Programme by UGC

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched the Malaviya Mission – Teachers Training Programme by the University Grants Commission at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi. He also inaugurated the Portal of the Programme and released its information brochure. Organised by the University Grants Commission, in association with the Ministry of Education, the Malaviya Mission – Teacher Training Programme aims to provide tailored training programmes for teachers. This programme will work for the capacity building of faculty members in higher educational institutions.

Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry for Education, K. Sanjay Murthy; Chairman of UGC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar; Vice Chairman, UGC, Deepak Kumar Srivastava; Secretary, UGC, Manish Joshi; officials of the Ministry of Education and UGC, and Vice Chancellors of several universities also graced the event. Educators and dignitaries from the entire nation joined through virtual mode.

While launching the training programme for teachers, Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised improving the quality of education at all levels by infusing quality and excellence in teachers and teaching methods. He also announced the renaming of Human Resource Development Centres (HRDCs) as Madan Mohan Malaviya Teachers’ Training Centre. He mentioned that this programme will ensure continuous professional development and help in building capacities of 15 lakh teachers of HEIs through 111 Malaviya Mission centres across India in a time-bound manner.

He stated that the Programme is an endeavour to make our educators future-ready with a deeper understanding of Indian values. It aims to improve the quality of teachers’ training, build leadership skills in teachers and help realise the goals of NEP, he added.

Pradhan also informed that capacity building under the Malaviya Mission will be mapped to the credit framework to ensure career progression pathways for educators. He said that societal transformation can only be led through the development of education and teachers are the catalysts of the change. Dwelling on the various themes of the training programmes, Pradhan said that the theme-wise training sessions will help enthuse “Samagrata” in the participants. He also mentioned that the Indian Knowledge System has been included in the modules of the Programme.

Emphasising the importance of lifelong learning, Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated the need for teachers to be lifelong learners which will directly contribute to the holistic development of their students.

K. Sanjay Murthy mentioned the three main themes that were discussed during India’s G20 Presidency: deployment of technology in the use of education, achieving sustainable development goals and women-led development, are also to be incorporated in the Teachers Training Programmes. He commended UGC for planning the programmes thoughtfully that will help in empowering the educators of the country.

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission, M. Jagadesh Kumar emphasised on the role teachers play in the holistic development of the learners. He expressed that the teachers’ training programme shall help develop innovative teaching methods and high-level institutional facilities in all the constituent areas of higher education.

The two-week online programme shall focus on various themes identified for course curriculum/content for capacity building of faculty members at higher educational institutions. The eight themes include Holistic and Multidisciplinary Education, Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), Academic Leadership, Governance and Management, Higher Education and Society, Research and Development, Skill Development, Student Diversity and Inclusive Education and Information and Communication Technology. To facilitate this transformative journey, the UGC has also established a dedicated portal for faculty members to register for the capacity-building programmes.