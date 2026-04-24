The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET PG 2026 results today (April 24) at the official website – exams.nta.nic.in. Although the official time of the result announcement is not known yet, multiple reports suggest that it is expected to come between 4 pm to 6 pm today.

CUET PG 2026 Results: Key credentials needed to check scorecards

Candidates can access their CUET PG scorecard on exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG by entering their application number (from registration) along with either their created password or Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, plus the on-screen Security PIN (captcha) for verification. These credentials ensure secure login to view and download results swiftly.

CUET PG Results 2026: How to check results and download scorecards? Check step by step guide

Step-by-step guide to check results and download scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG Result 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials- application/ roll number and password or date of birth and submit it

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen (name, roll number, subjects, marks, percentile, qualifying status)

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future reference

What will the scorecards show apart from the marks?

The CUET PG 2026 scorecard provides critical details including the candidate’s name, roll number, subjects attempted, marks obtained, percentile or score, and qualifying status, making it an indispensable document for the subsequent counselling process.

Is no re-evaluation allowed?

Results use the final expert-verified answer key post-challenges; no grievances, rechecks or re-evaluations are permitted after the results are declared. 198 institutions (Delhi University, JNU, BHU, Jamia Millia Islamia, etc.) start separate counselling. Students must register directly as per the university site; there is no central portal. Cutoffs and toppers follow from the merit lists.

Cut-off details

NTA will publish subject-wise cutoff marks for CUET PG 2026 online, covering all categories and making them publicly available for transparency. Candidates should monitor the official site post-results for these thresholds guiding admissions.

CUET PG Results 2026: When will the toppers be announced?

NTA will release the CUET PG 2026 results as a Common Merit List featuring candidates’ names and marks, from which subject-wise toppers will be identified based on their top scores.