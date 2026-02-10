The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a major change in how Class 12 answer sheets will be evaluated. From the 2026 board examinations, CBSE will shift to On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 papers.

The decision is part of the Board’s push to improve efficiency, transparency, and speed in the evaluation process. CBSE confirmed that Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be evaluated in physical form, as per the existing system.

“In its continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency, the Board has decided to introduce On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books beginning with the 2026 examinations. The evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026,” the official notice states.

CBSE conducts board exams for Classes 10 and 12 every year in India and abroad, covering nearly 46 lakh students across 26 countries.

Why CBSE is moving to digital evaluation

According to the Board, the switch to OSM will help streamline the assessment process. It is expected to remove manual totalling errors and reduce human intervention during evaluation.

CBSE said the system will automate coordination work and allow faster completion of evaluations. Teachers will be able to check answer sheets from their own schools, without affecting daily teaching schedules.

The move is also expected to cut transport costs and save time, while supporting environmentally friendly practices by reducing paper handling.

With OSM in place, CBSE said post-result verification of marks will no longer be required. This will reduce manpower needs and make the process smoother.

Infrastructure, training, and exam schedule

To prepare for the transition, CBSE has instructed schools to ensure proper infrastructure. Schools must have computer labs with a public static IP, systems running Windows 8 or above, at least 4 GB RAM, updated browsers, Adobe Reader, stable internet of 2 Mbps, and uninterrupted power supply.

The Board said it will support schools and teachers during the rollout. All teachers with OASIS IDs will be allowed to log in and familiarise themselves with the system. CBSE will also conduct dry runs, training sessions, release video guides, and set up a dedicated call centre for technical support.

CBSE added that detailed instructions for each phase of implementation will be shared separately.

Meanwhile, CBSE Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 this year will begin on February 17 and end on April 10. Class 10 exams will now be held twice a year. The second exam is scheduled from May 15 to June 1. Appearing for the first exam will remain mandatory.

The Board said both exams will follow the same syllabus.