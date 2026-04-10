Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026 (OUT): The Assam Board Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 has been declared today by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through the official websites: asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in. The result features subject-wise marks, total scores, and pass/fail status, along with insights into overall performance, district-wise statistics, and top scorers.

Students can check their results by entering their roll number and other required credentials on the official websites. The online result is provisional, and original mark sheets and certificates will be issued by the respective schools shortly after the declaration.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: Check overall pass percentage

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.62% this year, showing a slight improvement compared to last year’s performance.

Girls have once again outshined boys in the Assam HSLC Result 2026, continuing the trend of strong academic performance. The overall pass percentage for girls stands at an impressive 67.78%, while boys have recorded a pass percentage of 63.96%.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: How to check scorecard online

Students can follow these simple steps to check their Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 online:

-Visit any of the official result websites – asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in

-Click on the link for “HSLC Result 2026” available on the homepage

-Enter your roll number and the required credentials in the given fields

-Click on the submit button to view your result on the screen

-Check your subject-wise marks and overall result carefully

-Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready to avoid any last-minute hassle while checking the result.

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SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: Boys vs girls pass percentage

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SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: Original mark sheets and certificates

The online Assam HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 is provisional and meant for reference only. Students must collect their original mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools. These official documents are essential for:

-Admission to Class 11 or other higher secondary courses

-Applying for scholarships or vocational programs

-Any official verification of academic records

Students are advised to keep these documents safe, as they will be required throughout their academic and professional journey.

The HSLC marksheet will include the candidate’s name, roll number, board details, name of the exam, subjects, marks scored, total marks, and qualifying status. Students should cross-check all personal and academic information to ensure accuracy. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to the Board for rectification to avoid issues during higher education admissions.

