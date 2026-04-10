Assam HSLC Result 2026 Scorecard: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the Class 10 HSLC Result 2026 today, April 10. Students can check their results online as soon as they are released at asseb.in, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, a total of 4,38,565 students appeared for the Class 10 exams at 1,046 centres across Assam. Out of these, 1,90,243 were male candidates, while 2,48,322 were female candidates. Students must ensure they have their admit card and login credentials ready to access their results. The board has earlier mentioned that the results will be announced early this year, before the Assam State Assembly Elections and the Bihu Festival.

Students need to enter their roll number and captcha code to access their results. The online marksheet will show subject-wise marks and overall results, and students are advised to download and keep a copy for future reference.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecards online

Students can follow these simple steps to check their Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 online:

-Visit any of the official result websites – asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in

-Click on the link for “HSLC Result 2026” available on the homepage

-Enter your roll number and the required credentials in the given fields

-Click on the submit button to view your result on the screen

-Check your subject-wise marks and overall result carefully

-Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready to avoid any last-minute hassle while checking the result.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: What to do after result announcement

Once results are out, students will need to plan for their next academic year. Those who clear all subjects can proceed with Class 11 admissions, while others may need to appear for supplementary exams. Early result declaration allows schools to streamline admissions and counselling, ensuring a smooth transition for students without delays in their academic schedule.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: Supplementary exams option

Students who do not clear one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. These exams act as a second chance for improving scores and continuing their academic journey. The schedule for supplementary exams will be announced after the main results, allowing students to plan accordingly and avoid losing an academic year due to a single subject failure.

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Apart from regular streams, they can also consider diploma courses, skill-based programs, or vocational training. It is important to think carefully about future goals and take guidance from teachers or career experts before making a final decision.