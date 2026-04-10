The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been officially announced by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), sparking excitement among students across the state. Alongside the results, the board has also published the Assam HSLC Toppers List 2026, showcasing the highest achievers of the year. Continuing the trend, girls have outperformed boys once again, while the overall pass percentage remains stable this year.

Jyotirmay Das has emerged as the state topper in the Assam HSLC 2026 examination, securing the first position with an impressive score of 591 marks. His exceptional performance has placed him at the top of the merit list this year.

The Assam Class 10 exams were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, across multiple shifts. The first shift ran from 9 AM to 12 noon, while the second shift was held from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. This organised schedule helped over four lakh students complete their exams smoothly across Assam, ensuring timely evaluation and preparation of results.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: Check full topper list

Rank Student Name District School Name Marks 1st Jyotirmay Das Barpeta Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patharkuchi 591 2nd Akankha Bhuyan Biswanath Ambikagiri Rai Choudhuri Jatiya Vidyalaya 589 3rd Jia Farah Islam Dibrugarh Little Flower HS School, Dibrugarh 588 3rd Surjit Akhtar Nalbari Little Flowers School, Nalbari 588

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: Steps to check scorecard online

Students can follow these simple steps to check their Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 online:

-Visit any of the official result websites – asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in

-Click on the link for “HSLC Result 2026” available on the homepage

-Enter your roll number and the required credentials in the given fields

-Click on the submit button to view your result on the screen

-Check your subject-wise marks and overall result carefully

-Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready to avoid any last-minute hassle while checking the result.

SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: Grading system

The Assam HSLC (Class 10) result 2026 uses a grading system to evaluate students’ performance in each subject. Marks are classified into grades such as A+ (90–100) for excellent, A (80–89) for very good, B+ (70–79) for good, C+ (50–59) for average, C (40–49) for pass, and F (below 40) for fail.

ALSO READ Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: Assam board announces date for class 10th scorecards

Students must secure 40 marks or above in each subject to pass. This system provides a clear overview of performance and helps students understand where they excelled or need improvement.