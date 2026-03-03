The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC hall ticket 2026 on March 2 for students who will appear for the Class 10 public exams. Students can download the admit card from the official website – bse.ap.gov.in.

Schools have been given separate login details to download the AP SSC hall tickets and hand them over to students. Private candidates who have registered for the exam can also download their admit cards directly from the official website. However, students must collect the printed hall ticket from their school because it should have the principal’s signature and the school stamp.

ALSO READ NTA releases CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip; Check steps to download and other key details here

AP SSC hall ticket 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students can easily check and download the AP SSC hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website — bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket for reference

AP SSC hall ticket 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

The hall ticket includes important details such as the student’s name, roll number, photograph, exam centre address, and subject-wise exam dates. Students should carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card. If there is any mistake, they must inform their school immediately and get it corrected before the exams start.

It is compulsory to carry the AP SSC hall ticket 2026 to the exam centre on every exam day. Students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the official admit card issued by BSEAP.

The AP SSC Public Examinations 2026 will begin in March 2026. The exams will be held in a single shift each day, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Students are advised to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket.

For the first time, the student nominal roll data for the SSC Public Examinations 2026 has been taken from the UDISE portal. School principals have been asked to carefully check all student details, including surname, name, and date of birth, with the records available at their respective schools.