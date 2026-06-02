The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially opened the Class 12 re-evaluation and verification of marks portal for students seeking review of their board exam results. The board activated the portal on June 2 after a brief delay that had left students unable to access the website on June 1.

Earlier, officials said the delay was caused by additional testing and technical improvements aimed at making the platform more stable.

This development comes amid the OSM tender controversy which escalated after students began protesting over blurred answer sheets, missing pages, mismatched scanned copies and repeated glitches during the reevaluation process.

Students who have already obtained photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets can now apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation through the official CBSE website.

Dearest Students,



The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE !



Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation.



Portal Link: https://t.co/ILQvluZJ7W@EduMinOfIndia @PTI_News @PIB_India… pic.twitter.com/Ydc2wmGEol — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 1, 2026

Who can apply for CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation?

CBSE clarified that only those students who have already applied for and received scanned copies of their answer books are eligible to apply for re-evaluation.

Before submitting a request, candidates must carefully check the marking scheme and question paper uploaded on the official portal and clearly explain the discrepancy in marking.

CBSE re-evaluation 2026 fees

CBSE has fixed separate fees for verification and re-evaluation requests:

Verification of marks: Rs 500 per answer book

Re-evaluation: Rs 100 per question

The payment process is fully online.

Direct link to apply

Students can apply for verification and re-evaluation through the official CBSE portal: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation 2026: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE portal and open the re-evaluation section.

Step 2: Select the subject requiring re-evaluation.

Step 3: Enter details of the specific question you want re-evaluated.

Step 4: Mention the exact question number.

Example: If the question is 1(a), enter “1(a)”.

Step 5: Enter the page number where the answer appears in the answer sheet.

Step 6: Mention the marks awarded for that question.

Step 7: In the “Marks Claimed” section, enter the marks you believe should have been awarded.

Step 8: Provide a detailed reason for the re-evaluation request. CBSE has advised students to avoid vague explanations and clearly specify the discrepancy.

Step 9: Add more questions if required.

Step 10: Repeat the same process for all questions you wish to challenge.

Step 11: Click on “Save and Continue to Preview”.

Step 12: Carefully review all details.

Step 13: If needed, add another re-evaluation request.

Step 14: Freeze the application and proceed to payment. Once frozen, the application cannot be edited.

Step 15: After successful payment, download the application form and track the request status through the portal.

CBSE verification of marks 2026: Step-by-step process

Students can also apply for verification-related issues in their scanned answer books.

Step 1: Log into the portal and select the “Verification of Marks” section.

Step 2: The subjects for which scanned copies were obtained will appear on screen.

Step 3: Select the subject.

Step 4: Choose the issue you want to report.

Available options include missing pages, missing supplementary copies, missing graph or map, blurred scanned answer book, answer book not belonging to the candidate and wrong set evaluated.

Step 5: Enter the required details such as page numbers or supplementary copy details.

Step 6: Click “Save and Continue to Preview”.

Step 7: If required, add another verification request.

Step 8: Proceed to payment and freeze the application.

Step 9: Complete the online payment.

Step 10: Download the submitted application.

Step 11: Students can later track the status of their verification request through the portal.

Portal delay and technical issues

On June 1, the re-evaluation portal remained inaccessible despite CBSE earlier announcing that applications would open that day. A senior official associated with the rollout acknowledged the inconvenience and said the portal launch was delayed because of extensive testing and system improvements.

CBSE is expected to keep the verification and re-evaluation window open for at least two days after the final scanned copies of evaluated answer books are made available to students.