What is Delhi Master Plan 2041? Know about its main focus areas, challenges & other details

Delhi's current master plan (Master Plan 2021) expires this year.

Master Plan of Delhi 2041: On Tuesday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) gave its preliminary approval to the Master Plan draft for Delhi 2041. The draft has been made available on DDA’s website for objections, suggestions from the public, after which it will be enforced. A city’s master plan is like a vision document, prepared by the planners and the city’s land-owning agency, which gives a direction to the city’s future development. The draft includes analysis, proposals, recommendations, considering the population, economy, transportation, housing, land use and community facilities. Delhi’s current master plan (Master Plan 2021) expires this year, according to an IE report.

What is Delhi Master Plan 2041?

The Master Plan draft for Delhi 2041 includes two volumes and 22 number of chapters, which seeks to foster a sustainable, liveable and vibrant national capital by the year 2041. The first volume has an introduction, giving an overview of the city in present times, its global and regional positioning, population estimates as well as projections for 2041. The draft proposes a plan for the city’s development for the next 20 years.

What are the plan’s main focus areas?

In the housing sector, the draft mentions incentivizing rented accommodation by inviting private players as well as government agencies for more investment, considering the large migrant population. The draft also addresses parking problems. It suggests the principle of ‘user pays’, which means all personal motor vehicles’ users, except the users of non-motorised vehicles, have to make payment for using authorized parking facilities, spaces and streets.

How the master plan draft plans to manage environmental pollution?

The plan eyes to minimize vehicular pollution in the city through key strategies, including a switch to greener fuels for public transport systems as well as the adoption of mixed-use of TOD. The plan also addresses improving the water quality, which is taken from the Yamuna river and various lakes, baolis, natural drains. Besides, the master plan lays a clear boundary of the buffer zone near the Yamuna and it also explores how to develop it. As per the master plan, a 300-metre width green buffer shall be maintained wherever feasible along the entire edge of the Yamuna river.

How is Delhi Master Plan 2041 draft different from Master Plan 2021?

The Master Plan of Delhi for 2041 aims to develop common community spaces in order to provide refuge spots, common kitchens as well as quarantine space in an emergency. In a bid to improve the night time economy, the master plan focuses on cultural festivals, metro, sports facilities, bus entertainment, and retail stores included in DDA’s Night Life Circuit plan. Besides, it also proposes to reduce vulnerability to airborne epidemics through decentralized workspaces, better habitat design, mandatory creation of open areas and green-rated developments in order to reduce dependence on mechanical ventilation systems.

What challenges will the implementation of Delhi Master Plan 2041 face?

While implementing such plans, the implementing agencies often face various challenges like confrontation from political wings, corruption in different departments, lack of resources and funds, lack of political and bureaucratic will as well as multiplicity of agencies.