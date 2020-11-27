UP to have more national highways! Nitin Gadkari asks state government to expedite land acquisition; details

During the last three years, Rs 26,000 crore has been disbursed towards the cost of the land acquisition cost in UP.

Expedite the process of land acquisition for developing national highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday. Also, the minister requested the state government of Uttar Pradesh to consider halving the utility shifting supervision charge to 2.5%. For expediting the NH projects in UP, Gadkari called for quick disbursal of land acquisition compensation, according to a PTI report. The Union Minister was speaking after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 16 NH projects in UP with the projects covering a length of over 500 km and worth Rs 7,477 crore. In the last six years, nearly 3,700 km NH projects worth Rs 42,000 crore have been added in Uttar Pradesh. At present, there is over 11,389 km of National Highways in UP, and roads worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore are being developed in the state, he said.

According to Gadkari, during the last three years, Rs 26,000 crore has been disbursed towards the cost of the land acquisition cost in UP. He further said upgradation and development of National Highways will improve connectivity to all the UP districts as well as major cities. Gadkari also called upon the UP government to exempt toll plaza agreements from stamp duty. Since the year 2014, Central Road Fund (CRF) works worth Rs 15,439 crore have been sanctioned in UP. Under the scheme, Rs 4,628 crore was released till last year, while in the current year, another over Rs 287 crore was sanctioned and approval for releasing an amount of Rs 280 crore more has been given. The amount will be released after receiving proposals from the state, the minister assured.

The Union Minister said in the current year, NH works of 2,900 km worth an amount of Rs 65,000 crore will be completed in Uttar Pradesh. This year, another NH of 1,100 km, worth Rs 14,000 crore is targeted to be awarded. Also, DPRs for 3,500 km NH at a cost of around Rs 50,000 crore are under preparation. Besides, National Highway works amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore are being undertaken in the state, Gadkari said. Meanwhile, construction of 133 km four-lane greenfield project between Ghazipur-Ballia-Mazhighat, worth Rs 3,652 crore is presently under consideration.

At present, DPR is also being prepared for the 98 km long four-lane Prayagraj Ringroad worth Rs 7,000 crore. The Prayagraj Ringroad project will be developed in three phases. Under the project’s first phase, a 27 km greenfield bypass will be constructed from Dandupur to Sansor at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore. This will also include a bridge of 25 km over the Ganga river. Some of the other projects that are under consideration include Mathura-Hathras-Badayun-Barelli 228 km four-lane, Sitarganj-Barelli 74 km four-lane, Agra-Aligarh 81 km four-lane, Agra-Jalesar 87 km two-lane with paved shoulders, Raibareli-Prayagraj 105 km four-lane widening, Shahjahanpur-Hardoi-Lucknow 270 km two-four lane, and Lucknow-Kanpur-Karvi-Chhatarpur-Sagar 335 km for Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh connectivity.