Gorakhpur Link Expressway: Faster connectivity from Lucknow, Agra & Delhi with 6-lane 91.3 km long expressway

Gorakhpur Link Expressway: In a major boost to roadways infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be ready for the operation soon at a cost of over Rs 5,876.68 crore. The expressway will ensure hasslefree movement of vehicular traffic from Delhi, Lucknow and Agra, Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) stated, as per ANI report. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway, once completed, will provide better commuter experience and faster connectivity, UPEIDA has said.

Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Uttar Pradesh: Top facts

1. The total length of Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be 91.352 km long.

2. The cost of the six-lane Gorakhpur Link Expressway project is estimated at Rs 5,876.68 crore, as per ANI report. The budget also includes land cost.

3. As part of the project, the construction of three ramp plazas, two toll plazas, 16 vehicular underpasses, seven flyovers, seven large bridges, 50 vehicular underpasses, 16 small bridges, and 389 pulls, will be done.

4. The starting point of Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be Jaitpur bypass in Gorakhpur district and the ending Point is Salarpur in Azamgarh district at Purvanchal expressway, as per UPEIDA.

5. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway will span through four Uttar Pradesh districts; Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, and Azamgarh.

6. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway project has been divided into two packages for implementation. As per the latest information shared by the UPEIDA, 77.23 per cent out of the total required land for the project has been acquired till 23.12.2019.

7. The Right of Way for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be 110 meters. There will be a provision of a service road.

8. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be a total access-controlled expressway. There will be provisions for underpasses for vehicles, pedestrians, and animals.

9. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway will also be linked with Varanasi through a separate link road.

10. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be implemented on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode.