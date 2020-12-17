Delhi roads to get Europe-like makeover? Redesigning of roads like western cities; details here

The work on this project is likely to be completed by early 2023.

Delhi to boast Europe-like roads! A consultant has been appointed by the Delhi government for redesigning roads in the national capital on the lines of European cities. The work on this project is likely to be completed by early 2023, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. For rapid progress of the project, the CM in a review meeting said the consultant should submit the DPR by February 2021. Kejriwal was quoted in a PTI report saying that to complete the project within the stipulated deadline, the PWD should remove all hurdles in the redesigning of the roads in Delhi along the lines of the cities in Europe.

The consultant appointed by the Delhi government is responsible for preparing as well as submitting a DPR by February 2021. On the basis of this DPR, tenders will be given and the operations will start by June 2021. The government of Delhi is currently working to redesign 540 kilometres of 100-feet-wide roads on the BOT (built-operate-transfer) model. The maintenance will be looked after by the construction company for 15 years. According to the government, bottlenecks on roads result in traffic congestion at various points in the national capital.

The first priority will be to eliminate these bottlenecks first for smooth traffic flow as well as an organized lane system. While the second most important goal would be to increase the efficiency of the roads’ existing space. For vehicles, non-motorised vehicles, side-lanes, and footpaths, there will be measured and planned spaces. For the pedestrians’ convenience, the footpaths in Delhi will be widely mapped to an average of 10 feet. Also, they will be redesigned as well as rebuilt as per a standard height for the convenience of the physically handicapped.

The project will also address the issue of road dust and enhance greenery. On the sides of the footpaths, there will be separate spaces for tree planting. To tackle the problem of waterlogging on the roads, the slope of the roads, and the drains will be redesigned. Additionally, to store rainwater as groundwater, rainwater harvesting structures will be developed inside the drainage systems.