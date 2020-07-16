Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Soon travel in just 13 hours; construction work in full swing – Watch video!

Interestingly, it is going to be one of the country’s longest expressways.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway update: The ambitious project of the Modi government under Bharatmala initiative, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is all set to give a boost to the country’s infrastructure in the coming years! Interestingly, it is also going to be one of the country’s longest expressways. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari recently shared a video on his Twitter handle, about the drone videography survey of the construction progress of the expressway. According to the Union Minister, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway infrastructure project will transform India’s infrastructure as well as provide better opportunities to millions of people. The Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which is scheduled for completion by the year 2023, will reduce the travel time between the two major cities to under 13 hours. Watch the construction progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana and Rajasthan:

Earlier, it was reported that the central government had managed to save an amount of around Rs 16,000 crore on the land acquisition front alone. Apart from Delhi and Mumbai, large areas of other states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh will also be benefited due to the expressway project.

The overall development work of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed in as many as 51 packages. Once the highway project is completed, the length of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be 1,320 kilometres in total.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have a lane for electric vehicles as well. For the plan of having a lane for electric vehicles, Gadkari had urged private companies to invest alongside the government in developing the proposed electric lane on the highway. Gadkari had earlier said that serious private players who are willing to invest in the Rs 1.03 lakh crore expressway will get support from the Centre in terms of policies.