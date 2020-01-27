Delhi-Mumbai expressway: By 2023, travel by road from Delhi to Mumbai in just 12 hours; Rs 16,000 crore saved

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project of the Modi government is scheduled to be completed within three years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

Delhi Mumbai expressway: Come 2023, you can drive on the world-class Delhi-Mumbai expressway which will also be one of India’s longest expressway! The flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project of the Modi government is scheduled to be completed within three years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said. The cutting-edge expressway will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 hours, according to reports.

Apart from this, the key takeaway from the dream roadways project is that the Modi government has managed to save around Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition front alone, as per a PTI report. Along with Delhi and Mumbai, large areas of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan will be benefited due to Delhi Mumbai expressway.

In the next three years, the Modi government is planning to build three of 22 expressways and green corridors. A total of 22 new expressways and green corridors will be built by FY25 at Rs 3.10 lakh crore. All these expressways and green corridors will be constructed a new alignment, Union minister Gadkari said.

The greenfield alignment, which has also been opted for building Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway, will help avoid habitation and check optimization of land-acquisition cost. Gadkari has said that his ministry has saved about Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition front citing that land could be acquired at a cost of Rs 80 lakh per hectare for the project, as per the report.

The construction work of Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway will be completed in 51 packages. The construction work for Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway has already been started on 18 packages, the report said.

Once completed, the total length of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be 1,320 km. With this, Delhi-Mumbai expressway is set to become one of India’s longest expressways. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut the travel time between the national capital and financial capital of the country to 12-13 hours from 24 hours, Gadkari said.

The total time taken by the authority to propel the expressway from concept to award is less than a year. Gadkari asserted that Delhi-Mumbai expressway will pave the way for an industrial corridor as well as usher in a host of new economic opportunities in hinterland districts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.