Bundelkhand Expressway in UP gets clearance! Construction to start by October; top facts

UP government announced that the construction of the Bundelkhand expressway will start by October (Representative image)

Bundelkhand Expressway: The much-awaited Bundelkhand Expressway’s construction will begin soon. The Uttar Pradesh government recently announced that the construction of the over 290-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway, which is a four-lane access-controlled highway linking the lesser developed areas of the state to the national capital, will start by the month of October. The Bundelkhand Expressway will have seamless connectivity to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway as well as the Agra-Noida Expressway.

According to a PTI report, a state cabinet meeting was conducted which was chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) and Awanish Awasthi, the CEO of UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority. It was shared in the meeting that the Bundelkhand expressway project will be completed in a span of 30 months.

It was also shared that around 90 per cent of the land needed for the Bundelkhand expressway project has been acquired and the acquisition of the remaining 10 percent will be completed in the next two months. The land has been acquired for the project at four times the existing rate.

Bundelkhand Expressway: Route, facts