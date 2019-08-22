Bundelkhand Expressway in UP gets clearance! Construction to start by October; top facts

The Bundelkhand expressway will start from Jhansi and will pass through the state's most lesser developed districts such as Chitrakoot, which is also a religious and tourist spot, Banda, Hamirpur, Auraiya as well as Jalaun.
Bundelkhand Expressway: The much-awaited Bundelkhand Expressway’s construction will begin soon. The Uttar Pradesh government recently announced that the construction of the over 290-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway, which is a four-lane access-controlled highway linking the lesser developed areas of the state to the national capital, will start by the month of October. The Bundelkhand Expressway will have seamless connectivity to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway as well as the Agra-Noida Expressway.
According to a PTI report, a state cabinet meeting was conducted which was chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) and Awanish Awasthi, the CEO of UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority. It was shared in the meeting that the Bundelkhand expressway project will be completed in a span of 30 months.
It was also shared that around 90 per cent of the land needed for the Bundelkhand expressway project has been acquired and the acquisition of the remaining 10 percent will be completed in the next two months. The land has been acquired for the project at four times the existing rate.
Bundelkhand Expressway: Route, facts
- The Bundelkhand Expressway will start from Jhansi and will pass through the state’s lesser developed districts such as Chitrakoot, which is also a religious and tourist spot, Banda, Hamirpur, Auraiya as well as Jalaun. From Jalaun, the Bundelkhand Expressway will connect to Etawah and reach Naseempur through Bateshwar in Agra before joining the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
- Shrikant Sharma, UP government spokesman was quoted as saying that the Bundelkhand Expressway will help 50,000 people get direct and indirect jobs. The expressway will also boost tourism and bring in holistic development of the state.
- The UP government had accelerated the land acquisition process in order to give a necessary boost to the construction of the expressway. The officials of the industrial authority also recently visited the Banda district in order to review the progress of the project.
