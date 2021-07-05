Better connectivity in Lucknow! 105-km-long Ring Road to be completed soon; details

The 105 km long Ring Road in Lucknow will be completed soon. (representational image)

Soon, travelling to and from the city of Lucknow will be easier! On Sunday, Defence Minister and local MP Rajnath Singh said the 105 km long Ring Road in the capital of Uttar Pradesh will be completed soon. The minister said once the road project is completed, it would ease the movement of vehicular traffic arriving in Lucknow from other cities. Singh was quoted in a PTI report saying that he is in touch with officials so that the developmental works of the road projects are not hampered in Lucknow. Soon, UP’s capital city will come among the top three cities of the country, according to the Defence Minister. Besides, the MP also reviewed an overbridge located near Bada Imambara in Lucknow’s Chowk area.

Once the Ring Road in Lucknow is completed, people can reach their destination directly. Apart from this, the city will also get rid of traffic jams. Moreover, a decision was taken to construct nine overbridges, of which five overbridges are ready. Development work is going on in four overbridges and those will also be completed soon, the minister stated. Also, the 2.5 km long overbridge at Victoria Street will be completed in the month of August, Singh added.

Last year in November, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 highway projects in Uttar Pradesh. These projects cover 505 kms’ length, involving construction value of approximately Rs 7500 crore. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, these road projects will enhance better connectivity, convenience as well as economic growth in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Also, last year, Gadkari had called upon the state government of Uttar Pradesh to exempt toll plaza agreements from stamp duty in the state. Besides, he had also asked for expediting the process of land acquisition for developing National Highways.