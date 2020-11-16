Work in progress for Indian Railways first world-class station! Watch Video of redeveloped Habibganj station

The upgraded airport-like railway station is likely to be ready by this year end.

Habibganj railway station redevelopment project: Indian Railways’ Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is undergoing redevelopment works. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a joint venture of RLDA and IRCON, is executing the station redevelopment project. According to Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, once redeveloped and modernized, the Habibganj railway station will boast spectacular architecture, splendid look, world-class amenities and facilities. The upgraded airport-like railway station is likely to be ready by this year end. Here, watch the animated video depicting the redeveloped and modernized Habibganj railway station:

According to IRSDC, the revamped railway station of Habibganj will have a glass dome like structure at the entrance. A dedicated concourse area will be present at the redeveloped railway station with airport-like food cafeterias and retail outlets. The upgraded railway station building will also be provided with a plush waiting lounge along with modern toilets for railway passengers. Apart from these facilities, the Habibganj railway station will also have refurbished, world-class interiors with gaming zones and museum as well as various passenger-friendly features.

Moreover, the redeveloped Habibganj railway station will have decongested platforms with exit underpass for passengers with de-boarding trains. The world-class redeveloped Habibganj railway station will have a ‘green building’. Also, it will support energy-efficient LED lighting as well as waste water treatment plant. The IRSDC is implementing this redevelopment plan on the lines of Germany’s Heidelberg railway station under the PPP model with the Bansal Group.

Other than Habibganj railway station, Gujarat’s Gandhinagar station is also expected to complete all the redevelopment works by this year end. For the first time, the Gandhinagar station of the national transport will boast a five star hotel above the tracks, which will be run by the Leela Group. Indian Railways’ upgraded Gandhinagar station will have a revamped station building with the concourse area consisting of various retail shops and food courts.