Watch video: How Indian Railways Modern Coach Factory is giving boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India

The Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli is fulfilling the Modi government’s dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ by producing coaches for the Indian Railways network. The Foundation Stone of the factory was laid in February 2007, however, construction began in May 2010. In the year 2014, the factory manufactured its first in-house coach. According to the Railway Ministry, the MCF Raebareli has rolled out 140 coaches in 2014-15, 285 coaches in 2015-16, 576 coaches in 2016-17, 711 coaches in 2017-18, 1425 coaches in 2018-19, 1930 coaches in 2019-20, 1360 in 2020-21 and 1875 in 2021-22. Here’s a video shared by the Railway Ministry on how MCF is giving a boost to ‘Make in India’:

आधुनिक कोचों का निर्माण करने के लिए समर्पित मॉर्डन कोच फैक्ट्री 'आत्मनिर्भर भारत' और 'मेक इन इंडिया' के सपने को कर रही है साकार। pic.twitter.com/kKRnelHrJB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 21, 2022

According to the national transporter, the Modern Coach Factory got an order to manufacture as many as 90 rail coaches for Mozambique. Earlier the ministry had said that various new concepts such as extensive use of Robotics, automation, etc. have been implemented in MCF. The ministry said new generation safer LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches are being built in MCF. Also, Humsafar coaches were built in this factory. It had also rolled out smart coaches, providing better rail safety and amenities as well as enabling predictive maintenance.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the manufacturing unit of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Indian Railways’ Production Unit in Dahod recently. It is said to be the first Indian Railways locomotive manufacturing unit in the state of Gujarat. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, the upgradation cost of the Dahod workshop to the manufacturing unit is nearly Rs 20,000 crore. Gujarat’s Dahod workshop, which was established in the year 1926 for periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, will now be modified into electric loco manufacturing unit with infrastructural improvements. It will provide direct as well as indirect employment opportunities to over 10,000 people, the ministry said.