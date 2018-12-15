Train to Statue of Unity! Kevadiya railway station coming up soon; President Kovind lays foundation stone

The railway station will be built at a cost of around Rs 20 crore and Indian Railways plans to complete the construction work by September next year.

Good news for people planning to visit to the Statue of Unity! President Ram Nath Kovind today laid the foundation stone for Indian Railways’ Kevadiya station, thereby taking the first step to give the world’s tallest statue an easy connectivity with the rest of the country. The ceremony was also attended by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and the Governor of Gujarat Om Prakash Kohli.

Located in Gujarat’s remote Narmada district, Kevadiya is a small town which has suddenly become prominent as the hub for travelers heading towards the Statue of unity. However, connectivity is a major issue as it is not linked directly to the Indian Railways train network.

Also Read | Statue of Unity to propel Gujarat tourism, 7.5 crore per year visitors expected by 2020

The nearest railway stations at Vadodara, Bharuch and Ankleshwar are located at 71.94 km, 75.36 km and 77.95 km distance respectively. A small railway station, Miyagam Karjan, is also more than 60 km away from Kevadiya. Now with a modern railway station coming up in Kevadiya, going to the Statue of Unity and nearby attractions would become much convenient and comfortable. According to reports, the railway station will be built at a cost of around Rs 20 crore and Indian Railways plans to complete the construction work by September next year.

Here are some of the salient features of the Kevadiya Colony railway station and the broad gauge line connecting it:

1. The broad gauge line will connect Kevadiya colony with the Indian Railways network via Chandod, Moriya, Tilakwada and Garudeshwar.

2. For connecting Kevadiya, the 18-km section between Chandod and Dabhoi will undergo gauge conversion and a new line will be laid in 32-km long Chandod-Kevadiya section.

3. The Kevadiya Railway station building will have three storeys (levels). The first and second levels will have facilities for passenger convenience like waiting room/s, VIP room/s, information centre for international tourists and and executive lounge.

5. These floors will also have station master’s room and general class waiting room.

6. There will also be an art gallery at the third floor which will encourage local and tribal art and handicrafts by showcasing them to the travellers arriving at Kevadiya.

7. Kevadiya Railway Station building will be first in India to have Green Building Certification.

The 182-meters-tall Statue of Unity is dedicated to India’s first home minister and Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Statue of Unity has become a new tourist hub in Gujarat and it was reported that nearly 30,000 tourists were visiting the statue everyday. Opening of a new railway line is great news for tourism and development of Gujarat tribal Narmada region and also a boost for tourists planning to visit the world’s tallest statue.