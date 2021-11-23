To experience India’s culture & heritage, Indian Railways to launch about 190 theme-based Bharat Gaurav trains

Indian Railways has identified as many as 3,033 coaches or 190 trains in total for these theme based trains.

Bharat Gaurav Trains: Get a glimpse of Indian culture and heritage like never before as Indian Railways is all set to introduce several Bharat Gaurav trains soon. After freight and passenger segments, the national transporter is set to start a third segment dedicated to the country’s tourism sector as well as launch a set of around 190 theme based trains called Bharat Gaurav trains across the Indian Railways network, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister said these Bharat Gaurav train services could be run both by the private sector as well as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), according to a PTI report.

Vaishnaw, at the press conference, said these are not regular trains that will be run on time-tables. Indian Railways has identified as many as 3,033 coaches or 190 trains in total for these theme based trains. After passenger and goods segments, the national transporter will now begin the tourism segment to run Bharat Gaurav train services, the minister mentioned at the press conference. These Bharat Gaurav train services will showcase the culture and heritage of our country. From today, Indian Railways has invited applications for them, the Railway Minister further said.

The Railway Minister also said that the idea of running Bharat Gaurav trains originated from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who recommended theme based train services so that people in India can understand, appreciate as well as take forward the country’s heritage. The fare of these Bharat Gaurav train services would be practically decided by tour operators, however, Indian Railways will ensure that there is no abnormality in these trains’ ticket prices. So far, some state governments including Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments have shown interest in these Bharat Gaurav trains, the Railway Minister further added.