To boost Indian Railways profitability, Piyush Goyal seeks crowdsourcing of ideas from staff; details

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently sought crowdsourcing of ideas from the national transporter’s staff.

Indian Railways eyes revenue: For boosting profitability as well as bringing transformational changes in the Indian Railways network, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently sought crowdsourcing of ideas from the national transporter’s staff. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, huge losses have been incurred by Indian Railways due to the suspension of passenger train services. To bring down its expenses, Indian Railways is also in the process of finalizing various cost-cutting measures, according to a PTI report. While addressing the first-ever Workmen Sangoshthi (online conference), which saw participation by representatives of railway workers unions across India, the Railway Minister asked the General Managers to seek ideas from the staff in their respective regions.

According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, the Railway Minister urged the leaders of the federations to ponder on how the national transporter can overcome the crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to boost Indian Railways revenue, minimize costs, and improve its freight share, Goyal asked them to come up with unique ideas. According to Goyal, the hearts of railway staff members beat for the organization. He believes that the railway staff would be having ideas that can boost the profitability of the national transporter.

Meanwhile, Suresh Angadi, Minister of State of Railways, while addressing the Sanghosti, said that in the last 167 years, Indian Railways has never stopped, but due to the pandemic, it was stopped. Earlier, Director General, Human Resources, Railway Board, Anand Khati had said that Indian Railways has more than 12.18 lakh employees on roll. Of these, a total of 1.21 lakh employees have been recently recruited, Khati said. He further said that the process of recruitment has already been initiated for 1.40 lakh vacancies.

According to the Railway Ministry’s statement, in the online interaction, office bearers of various railway federations also highlighted the work done by the Indian Railways’ employees during the challenging times amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.