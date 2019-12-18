This ‘Make in India’ real-time tracking system will help Indian Railways track trains to serve passengers better

In the next few years, the system will be introduced in all the trains across the Indian Railways network.

Indian Railways to serve passengers better by giving real-time information about the train movements! This will be done by deployment of 2,600 mobile satellite service (MSS) terminals on locomotives, according to Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi. The minister was quoted in a PTI report saying there cannot be a better example for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision than MSS terminals because the entire technology has been developed in India. Due to this technology, the public can get information about the train location on a real-time basis. In the next few years, the system will be introduced in all the trains across the Indian Railways network, he added.

According to the report, the system is designed as well as developed by wireless communication and semiconductor solutions firm, Saankhya Labs in partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Parag Naik, CEO, and co-founder of Saankhya Labs was quoted in the report saying that the MSS terminals allow satellite-based train tracking system on a real-time basis. He added that the MSS terminal sends signals every 30 seconds about its location and also helps in train traffic management, operational efficiency as well as in accident prevention.

According to the company, the MSS-enabled Real Time Information System (RTIS) project is being jointly executed by ISRO and the Centre for Railways Information Systems (CRIS). Saankhya Labs in a statement stated that as part of Phase 1 implementation of RTIS, the RTIS network was commissioned by BEL, deploying more than 2,600 MSS terminals on locomotives of the national transporter. The company further stated that the RTIS is primarily used for the acquisition of information about train movement, including that of arrival, departure as well as run-through timings at the railway stations enroute.

The company said that the trains hauled by RTIS-enabled locomotives are automatically tracked as well as plotted in the Control Office Application at Central Control Office. The system was fully designed, developed and manufactured in the country, all powered by Saankhya Labs’ award-winning patented Software Defined Radio chipsets, it added.