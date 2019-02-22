Statue of Unity by train: Visit world’s tallest statue with IRCTC Bharat Darshan tour package; check details

The booking can be made through the official IRCTC website or IRCTC mobile application under the Bharat Darshan link.

Now, visiting the famous Statue of Unity in Gujarat is going to be a lot more convenient! Indian Railways, under the popular Bharat Darshan tour scheme of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), is starting an all-new special tourist package, which will take passengers to the world’s tallest statue – Statue of Unity. The tour package, which is for 7 nights and 8 days, will commence its trip on 4 March 2019 from Chandigarh. With this tour package, passengers will also be able to explore many pilgrimages including Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga near Indore, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), Shirdi Sai Baba Darshan, Trimbakeshwar in Nashik as well as Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Aurangabad (Maharashtra).

The tour package, priced at Rs 7,560 per person will also provide multiple boarding and de-boarding railway stations for the ease of tourists viz Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Delhi Cantt., Alwar, Rewari and Jaipur railway stations. The new IRCTC tour package has been designed to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also fondly remembered as the Iron Man of India. At a height of 182 metres, the Statue of Unity is located on the river island called Sadhu Bet in front of Narmada Dam in the state of Gujarat. The special train- Bharat Darshan train will halt at Vadodara railway station and passengers will be taken to the statue by buses.

The all-inclusive tour package includes hall or dormitory accommodation at places for night stay along with morning freshen up, train journey in non-AC sleeper class, pure vegetarian meals, services of tour manager, security arrangements, road transportation, sightseeing as per the itinerary by non-AC vehicles.

The booking can be made through the official IRCTC website, irctc.co.in, or the IRCTC mobile application under the Bharat Darshan link. Passengers or tourists may also visit the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre at New Delhi railway station platform number 16 for more details and counter bookings.