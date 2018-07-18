Soon, enjoy aircraft-like on-board shopping experience on trains! Indian Railways experiments with new service

According to officials, the on-board shopping service will be launched on a trial basis.

Shopping on Indian Railways trains: If you are a shopaholic then there is some good news for you! The Mumbai division, which falls under Central Railway zone of Indian Railways, has proposed on-board shopping service for long-distance train passengers, similar to in-flight shopping in planes. The shopping service will allow train passengers to choose from a selection of consumer durables. For this facility, three premium trains have been selected – the Konark Express train, the Chennai Express train, and the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Express train, suggests a Mumbai Mirror report. The facility will be available in the AC coaches of these trains.

The items which will be available on-board for passengers to choose from will include small gadgets such as earphones, cosmetic or beauty products, among others items. A central railway official was quoted in the report saying that the tender would be floated in the next few days. The central railway official also informed that passengers will be able to purchase articles either by paying cash or through online transfer.

According to officials, the on-board shopping service will be launched on a trial basis. The officials further stated that if the shopping service is successful in these 3 premium trains, then the plan will be extended to other trains as well. Another railway official was quoted in the report saying that a collapsible trolley will be used for the on-board shopping service so that other railway passengers are not inconvenienced. The railways hope that the passengers enjoy and appreciate the initiative, the official added.

Interestingly, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has decided to redevelop 90 railway stations into world-class ‘airport-like’ transit hubs. The decision has been taken in order to enhance passenger amenities at railway stations. The plan includes many passenger-friendly amenities such as CCTV cameras, WiFi facility, LED lights etc. Additionally, over 600 major railway stations will also undergo renovation under the national transporter’s redevelopment plan.